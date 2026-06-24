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Residential properties for sale in Nowy Dwór Gdański County, Poland

;
gmina Stegna
70
70 properties total found
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$190,510
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$160,429
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$194,855
Leave a request
Value OneValue One
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$226,941
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$160,429
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$160,429
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
4 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
$233,625
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$211,901
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$215,911
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$215,911
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,101
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$224,601
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,101
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$279,709
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$285,003
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$257,209
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$224,601
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$224,601
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,101
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$160,429
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$251,473
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$215,911
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
4 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
$317,731
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$211,901
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$279,709
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$224,601
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$285,003
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$251,473
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$279,709
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jantar, Poland
3 room apartment
Jantar, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$226,941
Leave a request

Property types in Nowy Dwór Gdański County

apartments

Properties features in Nowy Dwór Gdański County, Poland

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Luxury
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