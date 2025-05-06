Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Nekla
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nekla, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
8 room apartment in Nekla, Poland
8 room apartment
Nekla, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 1 000 m²
Sell a unique commercial building located in Nekla at Poznańska Street.
$449,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Nekla, Poland
Apartment
Nekla, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
Sell a unique commercial building located in Nekla at Poznańska Street
$450,117
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go