Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Nakło County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nakło County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Skorzewo, Poland
House
Skorzewo, Poland
Area 82 m²
New house in the twin building in the intimate bedroom of Poznań
$241,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nakło County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go