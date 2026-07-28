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Shops for sale in Murowana Goslina, Poland

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1 property total found
Shop 9 472 m² in Murowana Goslina, Poland
Shop 9 472 m²
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Area 9 472 m²
For sale, investment land with MPZP located in Murowana Goślina at Metalowa Street
$252,491
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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