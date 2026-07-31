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Сommercial property in Mosina, Poland

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1 property total found
Commercial property 60 m² in Mosina, Poland
Commercial property 60 m²
Mosina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Opportunity! For sale apartment with balcony, garden and garage world!
$165,561
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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