Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Łowicz County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Łowicz County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kiernozia, Poland
2 room apartment
Kiernozia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
„DOSKONAŁA LOKALIZACJA POD WYNAJEM”
$96,946
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kiernozia, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Kiernozia, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Discover the Comfort of Modern Life in the Progress Zone in Łódź! We invite you to get acqu…
$90,584
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Łowicz County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go