Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
New 2700m² warehouse with loading dock in Okmiany, Poland
UP UP
New 2700m² warehouse with loading dock
Okmiany, Poland
Area 2 700 m²
Good morning! New Spacious Warehouse for Rent in Okmiany with Loading Docks! Price for…
$5
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Polski
Realting.com
Go