  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lomianki
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Lomianki, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/10
For rent: a 2-room apartment with a total area of 35 m², located on the 6th floor (out of 10…
$876
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
For rent, apartment, 2 rooms, 46 m², Warszawa, Praga-Południe. Discover this brand-new, 2-…
$1,095
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/15
BUILDING AND RESIDENCE - street: Grzybowska 43A | Mennica Residence Floor 12 of 15, lift, se…
$2,736
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/2
Studio Apartment in Bliska Wola, Varsovia Apartments   Occasional lease agreements (we provi…
$766
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
A functional and bright two-room apartment with a separate kitchen is available for rent, lo…
$698
per month
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
Partly furnished | 3 rooms | Balcony | Underground parking | Fiber optic internet | Excellen…
$1,888
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/6
Говорю по-русски New 2 rooms apartment for rent in Warsaw Mokotów on ul. Woronicza.In the vi…
$1,281
per month
5 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
5 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Discover a stunning Provencal-style house nestled in a quiet, green corner of Anin. This pro…
$4,652
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Available from now! For rent a modern studio flat located on Leszno 38 Street in Wola Distri…
$739
per month
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
The comfortable and aesthetically furnished apartment covers an area of ​​26 sq m. It has it…
$1,218
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 20/29
Apartment for Rent – ul. Prosta, Czyste, Wola, Warsaw (Mazowieckie) Price: 8,000 PLN (190 PL…
$2,189
per month
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 12/29
Modern studio apartment offered by ASBUD – this one with a larger balcony and the option to …
$1,368
per month
