Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Leszno County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Leszno County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Swieciechowa, Poland
3 room apartment
Swieciechowa, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
I am pleased to present the offer of a modern, tastefully furnished apartment on the edge of Leszno
$642
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go