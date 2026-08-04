Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Leszno County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Leszno County, Poland

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Rydzyna, Poland
House
Rydzyna, Poland
Area 196 m²
Looking for a property that combines prestige, tranquility and uncompromising logistics with…
$413,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Leszno County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go