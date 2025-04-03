Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lazy
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lazy, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Lazy, Poland
4 bedroom house
Lazy, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/1
Lazy Urocze is a modern project combining a convenient location with high living comfort. Th…
$254,770
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes