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Apartments for sale in Krotoszyn, Poland

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Krotoszyn, Poland
3 room apartment
Krotoszyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Location: Krotoszyn, Zdunowska Street – city center, everywhere close to the Market Square
$76,463
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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