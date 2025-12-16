Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Krotoszyn County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Krotoszyn County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Krotoszyn, Poland
House
Krotoszyn, Poland
Area 220 m²
DOM Z POTENCJAŁEM I PRZESTRZENIÁ - 220 m2 W ZIELONEJ OKOLICY DZIAŁKA 1936 m2 | 6 POKOI | POD…
$320,298
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krotoszyn County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go