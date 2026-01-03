Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kraków County
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kraków County, Poland

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in gmina Mogilany, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
gmina Mogilany, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with a higher standard of construction. Ready for occupancy, with the option of turn…
$361,690
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cholerzyn, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cholerzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
1. HOUSE DESCRIPTION The houses are located just about 200 metres from the lake in Choler…
$198,155
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kraków County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go