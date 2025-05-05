Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kraków County, Poland

gmina Zabierzow
6
gmina Liszki
3
20 properties total found
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 225 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of a spacious two-storey single-family house locate…
$309,522
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Konary, Poland
Apartment
Konary, Poland
Description of property A plot of over 35 ares for sale with…
Price on request
Apartment in Libertow, Poland
Apartment
Libertow, Poland
Floor 2
Description of property For rent immediately premises - Libe…
Price on request
Apartment in Wielka Wies, Poland
Apartment
Wielka Wies, Poland
Number of floors 1
Description of property 4-room detached houses on plots from…
Price on request
Apartment in Brzoskwinia, Poland
Apartment
Brzoskwinia, Poland
Price on request
Apartment in Lesieniec, Poland
Apartment
Lesieniec, Poland
Description of property For sale a multifunctional construct…
Price on request
Apartment in Wielka Wies, Poland
Apartment
Wielka Wies, Poland
Number of floors 1
Description of property 4-room detached houses on plots from…
Price on request
Apartment in Raczna, Poland
Apartment
Raczna, Poland
Floor 1/1
Property description For sale 3-room apartment with air conditioning, parking space and 4 ar…
Price on request
Apartment in Mlynka, Poland
Apartment
Mlynka, Poland
Property descriptionBUILDING plot in the Zabierzów commune with an area of ​​36 ares.LOCATIO…
Price on request
Apartment in Michalowice, Poland
Apartment
Michalowice, Poland
Floor 1/2
Description of property 137 m2 apartment for sale, in a uniq…
Price on request
House in Balice, Poland
House
Balice, Poland
Area 108 m²
Houses at LESKA, II STAP OF INVESTMENT in Balice, Jurajska Street
$256,831
Apartment in Zabierzow, Poland
Apartment
Zabierzow, Poland
Number of floors 4
Description of property Okazały  czteropoziomowy dom z poten…
Price on request
Apartment in Nawojowa Gora, Poland
Apartment
Nawojowa Gora, Poland
Price on request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cholerzyn, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cholerzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
1. HOUSE DESCRIPTION The houses are located just about 200 metres from the lake in Choler…
$198,155
Apartment in Narama, Poland
Apartment
Narama, Poland
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pisary, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pisary, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house in excellent condition, located in the buffer zone of Krakow's va…
$543,274
Apartment in Raczna, Poland
Apartment
Raczna, Poland
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Apartment in Michalowice, Poland
Apartment
Michalowice, Poland
Number of floors 3
Description of property 93 m2 apartments with gardens for sa…
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Kobylany, Poland
6 bedroom house
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
$339,737
Apartment in Nawojowa Gora, Poland
Apartment
Nawojowa Gora, Poland
Description of property Druga linia zabudowy, widokowa dział…
Price on request
