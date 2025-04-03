Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Krajenka
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krajenka, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in Krajenka, Poland
Apartment
Krajenka, Poland
Area 4 407 m²
Sell: Production plant in Krajnka!
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes