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Сommercial property in Kostrzyn, Poland

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1 property total found
Commercial property 49 m² in Kostrzyn, Poland
Commercial property 49 m²
Kostrzyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
I recommend an affordable apartment, in a quiet quiet area, giving you the opportunity to ar…
$80 818
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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