Lands for sale in Kornik, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kornik, Poland
Plot of land
Kornik, Poland
Area 3 080 m²
I recommend a plot with the possibility of obtaining building conditions under service activ…
$262,189
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Kornik, Poland
Plot of land
Kornik, Poland
Area 7 262 m²
I recommend a land plot of 7262m2 located in Kórnik . In the area , the residential building…
$191,152
