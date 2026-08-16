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Terraced Houses for sale in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland

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3 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
3 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a spacious semi-detached house (unit 12.1C15) with a total area of 246.86 m², loc…
$655,806
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Agency
Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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