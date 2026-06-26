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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland

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1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
7 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
Gaia Park Housing Estate – a place where nature sets the pace. Konstancin-Jeziorna is a par…
$1,07M
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