Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Konin County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Konin County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Luszczewo, Poland
Apartment
Luszczewo, Poland
Area 2 076 m²
We present a unique plot of 2076 m2 ( plot number 76/3), located in the picturesque, charmin…
$41,076
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Konin County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go