Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Koło County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Koło County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Kolo, Poland
House
Kolo, Poland
Area 219 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling an unusual house, which comb…
$515,336
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Dabie, Poland
House
Dabie, Poland
Area 200 m²
Home for sale. Potential under the department. e.g.: veterinary medicine, group room, medica…
$100,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koło County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes