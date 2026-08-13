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Residential properties for sale in Kolno County, Poland

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1 property total found
Apartment in Pachuczyn, Poland
Apartment
Pachuczyn, Poland
Area 220 m²
Red brick house in the village – with garden – village Czernice, gm. Tree
$34,875
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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