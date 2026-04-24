Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kłodzko County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kłodzko County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sienna, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Sienna, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale, 1-bedroom apartment, 18.39 m², Warsaw, Wola district, str. Sienna. The Apartment •…
$111,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kłodzko County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go