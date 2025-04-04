Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kępno County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kępno County, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in Kepno, Poland
Apartment
Kepno, Poland
Area 502 m²
The building from the late 19th century,
$946,113
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kępno County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes