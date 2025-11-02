Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kaczory
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kaczory, Poland

1 property total found
House in Kaczory, Poland
House
Kaczory, Poland
Area 150 m²
$311,892
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go