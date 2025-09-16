Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Jędrzejów County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Jędrzejów County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Przylek, Poland
House
Przylek, Poland
Area 18 973 m²
DZIEL 🙂
$395,752
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sedziszow, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sedziszow, Poland
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-story service and residential building with a plot of 1800 m2 in Sędziszów in…
$643,114
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jędrzejów County, Poland

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go