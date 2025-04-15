Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gryfice County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gryfice County, Poland

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Konarzewo, Poland
House
Konarzewo, Poland
Area 704 m²
704 m2 in Konarzew, Dopiewo Municipality
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pobierowo, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pobierowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
Residence with a total usable area of 340m2 plus terraces of 160m2 with a garage of 40m2, si…
$6,74M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 10 bedrooms in Pobierowo, Poland
Villa 10 bedrooms
Pobierowo, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 487 m²
Floor 2/1
Imagine a morning when the sun's rays make their way through the panoramic windows, reflecti…
$2,54M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Properties features in Gryfice County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
