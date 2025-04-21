Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grójec County, Poland

House in Daszewice, Poland
House
Daszewice, Poland
Area 150 m²
New House Dedicated in 2024. It's near the forest. The plot located in the second line of co…
$611,339
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec WE INVITE - we are starting an intimate i…
$142,073
