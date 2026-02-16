Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Grójec County
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Grójec County, Poland

2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
An intimate project - three segments - LAST SEGMENT AVAILABLE The segment consists of a l…
$184,098
VAT
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec WE INVITE - we are starting an intimate i…
$142,073
