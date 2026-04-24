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Apartments for sale in Grójec County, Poland

gmina Grojec
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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gluchow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
COME CHECK IT OUT – THE NEXT PHASE OF AN INTIMATE DEVELOPMENT JUST OUTSIDE GRÓJEC. GŁUCHÓ…
$130,203
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1 bedroom apartment in Gluchow, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
COME CHECK IT OUT – THE NEXT PHASE OF AN INTIMATE PROJECT NEAR GRÓJEC. GŁUCHÓW III RESIDE…
$105,721
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec, close to Warsaw WELCOME - we start an in…
$142,073
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AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Szczesna, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Szczesna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW PROJECT - FACILITY-FREE flats in a cosy investment - 5 min. from Grójec - GŁUCHÓW, UL. P…
$101,766
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
WE WELCOME - we are starting an estate with only three units - two levels, a garden and a pa…
$142,073
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Properties features in Grójec County, Poland

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