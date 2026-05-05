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Villas with garden for sale in Grodzisk Mazowiecki County, Poland

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grady, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grady, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
The subject of the offer is a modern, detached single-family house located in the quiet and …
$365,939
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