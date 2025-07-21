Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Grodzisk Mazowiecki County
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Grodzisk Mazowiecki County, Poland

Revenue house Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 2 160 m² in Chrzanow Duzy, Poland
Revenue house 2 160 m²
Chrzanow Duzy, Poland
Rooms 12
Area 2 160 m²
Storage and logistics space.A+ storage hall with offices and manoeuvring area – for saleLoca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go