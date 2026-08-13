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Apartments for sale in Gołdap County, Poland

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Apartment in Babki, Poland
Apartment
Babki, Poland
Area 103 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a ground floor house in the twin buil…
$268,108
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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