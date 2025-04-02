Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Strzalkowo
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in gmina Strzalkowo, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 112 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 112 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
$853,469
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 72 m² in Olsztyn, Poland
Commercial property 72 m²
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
$317,726
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 37 m² in Buk, Poland
Commercial property 37 m²
Buk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
$69,486
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 44 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 44 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
$258,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 62 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 62 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
$335,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 43 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 43 m²
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
$141,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 74 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 74 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
$239,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property in Poland
Commercial property
Poland
Number of floors 3
$2,58M
Leave a request
Commercial property 64 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 64 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Are you looking for a space for your family? Do you value a good location and access to green areas?
$175,395
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 29 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 29 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
Commercial premises of 28.93 m² on the ground floor of a renovated building at ul. Kępna 15 …
$160,820
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 80 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 80 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Very nice, bright and spacious apartment located in a building on Melomań Street, 400 m from…
$387,471
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 624 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 624 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 624 m²
Floor 3
A commercial building for sale, Warsaw Wola.  Area 624 m2, plot 268 m2, land and mortgage re…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes