Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Sroda Wielkopolska
  4. Short-term rental

Short-term rental real estate in gmina Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Warsaw Targówek, st. Miedza. Apartment for rent for PLN 3,800. A CHANCE! APARTMENT WITH COMP…
$939
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/3
For rent a studio apartment with an area of ​​28 m² in Warsaw's Wola, at Obozowa Street. Pro…
$650
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Quick access to the city center and proximity to green areas. This is the shortest descripti…
$947
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
6 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/4
Safe house with garden for rent in a quiet gated community in Stare Imielin We offer for ren…
$2,731
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/5
For rent a spacious 3-room apartment with an area of ​​71 m², located in a prestigious locat…
$2,101
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent a 2-room apartment with an area of ​​approximately 54 m2 in Mokotów. This is an ide…
$568
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
5 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious 6-room apartment of 154 m² for rent, located at Nizinna Street, Wesoła district, Wa…
$1,678
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/4
I offer for rent a unique 240-square-meter apartment at ul. Chełmska 42/44, near the Promena…
$1,957
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent: a charming apartment located on the border of the Śródmieście and Mokotów district…
$653
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 5/6
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a one-room studio apartment with an …
$872
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
THREE-ROOM APARTMENT IN A INTIMATE BUILDING High standard | Furnished apartment | Near the p…
$2,338
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
4 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For rent: luxurious house of 225 m² in Zalesie Dolny, near Warsaw, which combines comfort, s…
$3,726
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes