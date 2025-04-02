Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Proszowice
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Proszowice, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$41,330
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$81,369
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$2,03M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$167,904
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$438,875
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$27,381
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$221,892
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$258,056
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$51,404
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$476,589
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$27,123
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$206,393
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes