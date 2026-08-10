Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Ostrow Wielkopolski
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Ostrow Wielkopolski, Poland

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Karski, Poland
House
Karski, Poland
Area 453 m²
MODERN HOUSE WITH TArasAMIGreen roof | Modern technologies | High standard | Large fenced pl…
$942,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Ostrow Wielkopolski, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go