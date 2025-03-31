Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in gmina Mierzecice, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Commercial property 23 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 23 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Parking space for sale in an underground garage of 22.8 m² in a residential building at ul. …
$11,696
Commercial property 16 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 16 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
For sale is a brick insulated garage of 16 m², located in a row of garages on a site with an…
$23,536
Commercial property 2 800 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 2 800 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 1
A high-class facility for all types of activities, currently partially rented.  Warehouse, p…
$3,24M
Commercial property 471 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 471 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 471 m²
Floor 1/3
Commercial premises "Malachit Space" of 471.3 sq.m. on Płocka 15 Street in Warsaw are for sa…
$1,14M
Commercial property 11 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 11 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 11 m²
Number of floors 5
Parking space in the underground garage at Pełczyńskiego 32B in Warsaw, Bemowo is for sale. …
$14,781
Commercial property 297 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 297 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 297 m²
Estate near the intersection of Al. Wilanowska and Sobieskiego on the border of the district…
$647,122
Commercial property 132 m² in Lubon, Poland
Commercial property 132 m²
Lubon, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
If you are planning to finance this dream – call us
Price on request
Office 4 860 m² in Strzyzow, Poland
Office 4 860 m²
Strzyzow, Poland
Area 4 860 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a commercial property which is a manufacturing plant with over 70 years of exper…
$2,10M
Shop 5 723 m² in Olsztyn, Poland
Shop 5 723 m²
Olsztyn, Poland
Area 5 723 m²
The subject of the sale is the right of perpetual usufruct of land consisting of a plot of l…
$932,976
Commercial property 191 m² in Oborniki, Poland
Commercial property 191 m²
Oborniki, Poland
Area 191 m²
Beautiful, quiet location at the vast green areas on the outskirts of Oborniki Wielkopolska.…
$201,886
Commercial property 80 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 80 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Very nice, bright and spacious apartment located in a building on Melomań Street, 400 m from…
$388,740
Commercial property 48 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 48 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Functional apartment in Warsaw's Ursynów, located on the third floor of an eight -story buil…
$218,990
