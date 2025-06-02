Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Leczyca
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in gmina Leczyca, Poland

1 property total found
Poland in Mniszki, Poland
UP UP
Poland
Mniszki, Poland
Area 1 m²
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Polski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go