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Shops for sale in gmina Buk, Poland

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1 property total found
Shop 1 966 m² in Niepruszewo, Poland
Shop 1 966 m²
Niepruszewo, Poland
Area 1 966 m²
We invite you to take a look at the offer of sale of investment property located in Nieprusz…
$1,47M
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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