Apartments for sale in Gdańsk County, Poland

8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Wislinka, Poland
2 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Sol Marina is being built in a unique place - on the embankment of the River Villa near the …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment 23 bedrooms in Zukczyn, Poland
Apartment 23 bedrooms
Zukczyn, Poland
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 25
Area 830 m²
For Sale: Residential and Commercial Building with Hotel Function. Property in an Excellent …
$1,06M
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Borzecin, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Borzecin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For Sale: Detached House in Arciszewo – near Pruszcz Gdański and just a 20-minute drive fro…
$193,477
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 bedroom apartment in Borkowo, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Borkowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
We present you a 4-room apartment in a quiet, southern part of Gdańsk. Its area is 68.26 m2 …
$205,207
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
5 bedroom apartment in Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland
5 bedroom apartment
Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 338 m²
For Sale: Two-Story Single-Family Home with Full Basement! Ground Floor: 3 rooms, a separate…
$167,904
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room apartment in Wislinka, Poland
2 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Sol Marina is being built in a unique place - on the embankment of the River Villa near the …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wislinka, Poland
2 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Sol Marina is being built in a unique place - on the embankment of the River Villa near the …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
We present an offer of a 2-room apartment for sale in Pruszcz Gdański – Młody Pruszcz estate…
$175,654
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français

Properties features in Gdańsk County, Poland

