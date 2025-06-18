Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gdańsk County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gdańsk County, Poland

gmina Kolbudy
7
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment 23 bedrooms in Zukczyn, Poland
Apartment 23 bedrooms
Zukczyn, Poland
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 25
Area 830 m²
For Sale: Residential and Commercial Building with Hotel Function. Property in an Excellent …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in Gdańsk County

apartments

Properties features in Gdańsk County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go