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Residential properties for sale in Drawsko County, Poland

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1 property total found
House in Milkowo, Poland
House
Milkowo, Poland
Area 160 m²
For sale a spacious house in Miłków – excellent location, high quality of performance and co…
$157,770
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Properties features in Drawsko County, Poland

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