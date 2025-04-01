Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Czarnków-Trzcianka County, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Klempicz, Poland
Plot of land
Klempicz, Poland
Area 1 342 m²
Good morning, for sale a construction site with an area of about 1250 m2 located in the pict…
$26,084
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Klempicz, Poland
Plot of land
Klempicz, Poland
Area 3 017 m²
Good morning, for sale a construction site with an area of 3017 m2 located in the picturesqu…
$58,641
Plot of land in Kuznica Zelichowska, Poland
Plot of land
Kuznica Zelichowska, Poland
Area 23 800 m²
If you dream of a spacious plot in the surroundings of nature, away from the urban hustle an…
$308,400
