  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Czarnków-Trzcianka County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Czarnków-Trzcianka County, Poland

4 properties total found
House in Kuznica Czarnkowska, Poland
House
Kuznica Czarnkowska, Poland
Area 289 m²
Welcome to Kuźnica Czarnkowska, a picturesque village on the edge of the Notecka Forest, on …
$232,466
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Nowina, Poland
House
Nowina, Poland
Area 348 m²
For sale an unusual property located among meadows and forests
$412,064
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland
House
Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 240 m²
Modern home in the heart of the Wielkopolska Cross – ready to live!
$253,718
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Lubasz, Poland
House
Lubasz, Poland
Area 96 m²
You like – home over the Jesus!!!
$129,321
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in Czarnków-Trzcianka County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
