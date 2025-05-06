Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Czarnków-Trzcianka County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Czarnków-Trzcianka County, Poland

houses
3
4 properties total found
House in Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland
House
Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 240 m²
Modern home in the heart of the Wielkopolska Cross – ready to live!
$258,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland
2 room apartment
Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
For sale 2-bedroom apartment in the Wielkopolska Cross of 47.5m2. Apartment for general reno…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Lubasz, Poland
House
Lubasz, Poland
Area 96 m²
You like – home over the Jesus!!!
$131,931
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kuznica Czarnkowska, Poland
House
Kuznica Czarnkowska, Poland
Area 289 m²
Welcome to Kuźnica Czarnkowska, a picturesque village on the edge of the Notecka Forest, on …
$237,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Czarnków-Trzcianka County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go