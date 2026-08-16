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Studios for Sale in Lodz East County, Poland

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Studio apartment 6 rooms in Koluszki, Poland
Studio apartment 6 rooms
Koluszki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 75 m²
Looking for a safe capital investment that generates a high, stable profit from the first da…
$152,817
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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