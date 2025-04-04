Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Colberg County, Poland

Villa 7 bedrooms in Grzybowo, Poland
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grzybowo, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 370 m²
Floor 370/1
Imagine the mornings when the sun rises over the Baltic Sea and you wake up in your own home…
$2,27M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
