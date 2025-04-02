Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Chrzanów County
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Chrzanów County, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Commercial property 43 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 43 m²
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
I offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment located at 9 Żelazowskiego Street in Kraków - Kosoc…
$141,814
Commercial property 62 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 62 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Looking for a new apartment where everything is already there? You want to move in right aft…
$335,808
Commercial property in Poland
Commercial property
Poland
Number of floors 3
$2,58M
Commercial property 74 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 74 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Sale of property in Białołęce at 36A Discovered Street DescriptionThe building is located in…
$239,974
Commercial property 37 m² in Buk, Poland
Commercial property 37 m²
Buk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Off market Apartment in Buk 38 m2 + share of land (private garage and garden) Full roof and …
$69,486
Commercial property 112 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 112 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Description of property
$852,202
Commercial property 72 m² in Olsztyn, Poland
Commercial property 72 m²
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
I offer for sale an apartment with a usable area of 72.39 m2, located at 7 Armii Krajowej St…
$317,726
Commercial property 44 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 44 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
NEW fully finished apartment of 43.68 m2 on Franciszek Klimczak street
$258,056
Commercial property 3 753 m² in Stara Brda, Poland
Commercial property 3 753 m²
Stara Brda, Poland
Area 3 753 m²
Welcome to the world of opportunities! A profitable furniture business, located on a nationa…
Price on request
Commercial property 6 200 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 6 200 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 6 200 m²
Floor 1
For sale premises for office, hotel or commercial activity. Intended for warehouse and offic…
$5,43M
Commercial property 299 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 299 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 299 m²
Floor 1/2
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a detached house at ul. Glebowa. The…
$849,131
Commercial property 23 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 23 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Parking space for sale in an underground garage of 22.8 m² in a residential building at ul. …
$11,696
